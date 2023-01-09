iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 118,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 132,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $114.49.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.