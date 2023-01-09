iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,607. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

