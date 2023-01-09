iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after buying an additional 259,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.58. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,100. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $91.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.