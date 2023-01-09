Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Jamf has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

