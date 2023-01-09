Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 770 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.28) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.10) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.39) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.40) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 725 ($8.73) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 682 ($8.22).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBA stock opened at GBX 568.60 ($6.85) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 496.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 507.72. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 569.85 ($6.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.58.

Insider Transactions at HSBC

About HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($230,987.65).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.