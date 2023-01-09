Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,932,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,257,957. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 13,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 87,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

