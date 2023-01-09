Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

PLTR stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

