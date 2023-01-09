JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $3.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JOAN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Stock Performance

JOANN stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.08. JOANN has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

JOANN Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.