Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires 1,732 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.24. 9,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,225. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $262.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average of $215.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

