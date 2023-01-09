Jordan Park Group LLC Buys 49,205 Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,205 shares during the quarter. Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $54,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 391.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,944 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

