Jordan Park Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

