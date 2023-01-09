Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.65. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.