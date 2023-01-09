Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. 7,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,348. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.