Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

