Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 1,542 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. 7,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.