Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 875.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.96. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

