Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 5,850 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 417,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 501,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,881. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

