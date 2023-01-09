Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,705,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH traded up $6.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,225. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $314.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.41.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.