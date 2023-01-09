Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 2,060 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.10. 988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,975. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

