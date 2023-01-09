Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 235 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.72. 21,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,450. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

