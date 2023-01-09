Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.69.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $199.06 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average of $204.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $205,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,655 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,479,000 after buying an additional 191,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,537,000 after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

