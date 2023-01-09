Kava (KAVA) Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Kava has a market capitalization of $279.13 million and $50.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00004309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00071544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00064117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00024724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 373,290,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,285,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

