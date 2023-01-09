Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 35.7% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Kava has a market cap of $276.09 million and approximately $52.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00004298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00071054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00064639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 373,455,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,491,505 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

