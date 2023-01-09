Key Financial Inc Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 120,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

