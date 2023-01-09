Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Price Performance

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $11.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $599.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.47 and a 200-day moving average of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $250.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

