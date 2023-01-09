Key Financial Inc Purchases 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.50. The company had a trading volume of 124,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,700. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

