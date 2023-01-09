Keystone Financial Services Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of IFRA stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)
- It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors
- Is it Time to Park Yourself in Winnebago Stock?
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.