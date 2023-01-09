Keystone Financial Services Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89.

