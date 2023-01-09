Keystone Financial Services Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 10.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

