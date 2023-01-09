Keystone Financial Services Sells 291 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Keystone Financial Services decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 38,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $48.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.