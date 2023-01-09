Keystone Financial Services Sells 362,374 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Keystone Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,374 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $416,407,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,330 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

