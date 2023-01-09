Keystone Financial Services Sells 800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keystone Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

