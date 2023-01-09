Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.03

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,858,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 28.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,630,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 812,476 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $7,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,082,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 682,276 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 325.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 651,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

