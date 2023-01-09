KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $70,710,423,163,145.70 billion and $228,619.42 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

