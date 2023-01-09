Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Cut by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

KMB traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

