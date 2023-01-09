KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.53.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

KLA Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $397.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.82. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.