Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $192.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

