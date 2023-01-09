Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 440 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 1.05% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXE. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXE opened at $82.12 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $74.39 and a 12 month high of $102.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.