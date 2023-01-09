Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

