Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $13.58 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

NIKE Increases Dividend

NKE stock opened at $123.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

