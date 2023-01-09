Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $23,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.82.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $181.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.07. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $211.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

