Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $592.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

