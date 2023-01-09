Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $45.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

