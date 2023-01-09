Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $27.11 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $27.11 million and $1.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00252921 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00079268 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00051492 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,614,254 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

