KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $1.42 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00445403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.99 or 0.01438784 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,422.32 or 0.31459719 BTC.

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.