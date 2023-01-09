Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of DNUT opened at $11.13 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.97%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

