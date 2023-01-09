Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

KRO stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.