Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) PT Raised to 80.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from 70.00 to 80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

KUASF stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

