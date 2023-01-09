Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.22.

NYSE ALLE opened at $111.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $129.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

