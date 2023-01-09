Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.16 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

