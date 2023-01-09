Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $234.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.06.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

